JAN

A groundbreaking free-to-play collectable card game that brings the iconic battlefields of World War II to life. The game seamlessly blends the thrill of strategic warfare with the revolutionary power of the web3 ecosystem, where players truly own and trade their in-game assets.

NameJAN

RankNo.4795

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.30271509785968875,2024-02-05

Lowest Price0.002472763074456564,2025-04-12

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionA groundbreaking free-to-play collectable card game that brings the iconic battlefields of World War II to life. The game seamlessly blends the thrill of strategic warfare with the revolutionary power of the web3 ecosystem, where players truly own and trade their in-game assets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.