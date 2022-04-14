JTF

JetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services.

NameJTF

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply30,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionJetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
JTF/USDT
Jet Fuel
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (JTF)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
JTF/USDT
Jet Fuel
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (JTF)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...