Kat Knight is an immersive role-playing game (RPG) built on TON's secure and scalable platform. Summon unique Cat Knights and lead them into battle against countless monsters and formidable bosses. With its strategic combat mechanics and deep character customization, Kat Knight offers a captivating RPG experience. Seamlessly integrated with blockchain technology, the game ensures secure ownership and the ability to earn $KATS tokens with every victory.

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

