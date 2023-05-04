KEKE

Introducing KEK, the ultimate crypto meme project that combines the power of the ancient Egyptian god Kek with the modern online meme culture. Drawing its inspiration from the popular Cult of Kek meme, which is widespread on platforms such as 4chan and Twitch, this project aims to harness the forces of memetic magic to leave an indelible mark on the crypto world.

NameKEKE

RankNo.2412

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply74,280,393,141,279

Max Supply77,777,777,777,777

Total Supply77,777,777,777,777

Circulation Rate0.955%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000302271225793,2023-05-08

Lowest Price0.000000000020477673,2023-05-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionIntroducing KEK, the ultimate crypto meme project that combines the power of the ancient Egyptian god Kek with the modern online meme culture. Drawing its inspiration from the popular Cult of Kek meme, which is widespread on platforms such as 4chan and Twitch, this project aims to harness the forces of memetic magic to leave an indelible mark on the crypto world.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.