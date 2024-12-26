KIKI

KIKI is one of the most popular and largest meme intellectual properties on Giphy, with over 10.6 billion views, making it an important figure in internet culture. Unlike other memes, KIKI has a unique ownership structure — KIKI owns 100% of the intellectual property. As the first technology partner on the Solana blockchain, KIKI is dedicated to building a community centered around AI agents.

NameKIKI

RankNo.1830

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,06%

Circulation Supply999 987 629

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10416259313674578,2024-12-26

Lowest Price0.001253350255694097,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.