KOAI

A native extension directly ontop of Twitter to power a retail network focused on onboarding mass users through a gameified token economy.

NameKOAI

RankNo.2783

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.30%

Circulation Supply82,221,425

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0822%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03497002527162965,2024-09-27

Lowest Price0.000543614391834356,2024-12-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionA native extension directly ontop of Twitter to power a retail network focused on onboarding mass users through a gameified token economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.