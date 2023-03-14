KWENTA

Kwenta is a decentralized derivatives trading platform, live on Optimism, offering real-world and on-chain synthetic assets using the power of the Synthetix protocol.

NameKWENTA

RankNo.1327

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.51%

Circulation Supply431,809.088

Max Supply0

Total Supply607,155.62

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High804.5456021143065,2023-03-14

Lowest Price8.377051325343809,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainOP

