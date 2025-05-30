LABUBUBSC

NameLABUBUBSC

RankNo.3525

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004559355441016258,2025-05-30

Lowest Price0.000380108153619222,2025-06-03

Public BlockchainBSC

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.