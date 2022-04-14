LDY

Ledgity Yield is an innovative financial platform designed to revolutionize the way stablecoin holders generate yield. By leveraging Real World Assets (RWA), Ledgity Yield offers a unique bridge between the security and stability of traditional finance (TradFi) and the dynamic, inclusive features of decentralized finance (DeFi).

NameLDY

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply75,000,000

Total Supply75,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLedgity Yield is an innovative financial platform designed to revolutionize the way stablecoin holders generate yield. By leveraging Real World Assets (RWA), Ledgity Yield offers a unique bridge between the security and stability of traditional finance (TradFi) and the dynamic, inclusive features of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.