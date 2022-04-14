LEGEND

Legend is a pioneering venture, in partnership with elite bodies like the World Baseball & Softball Confederation and the Pan American Games, offers the unique opportunity to tokenize athletic achievements, connecting over 60 million athletes worldwide with their supporters. The project was created to reward athletes for their accomplishments and progress.

NameLEGEND

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionLegend is a pioneering venture, in partnership with elite bodies like the World Baseball & Softball Confederation and the Pan American Games, offers the unique opportunity to tokenize athletic achievements, connecting over 60 million athletes worldwide with their supporters. The project was created to reward athletes for their accomplishments and progress.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.