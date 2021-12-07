LMCSWAP

Limocoin: The Future of Tokens in Africa. In the strong and evolving African continent, different economic models make the continent concerned about its future. Limocoin Swap is a token created to achieve, through the principle of crypto assets, the evolution of market solutions.

NameLMCSWAP

RankNo.1696

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,177,124,373.462795

Max Supply1,650,000,000

Total Supply1,643,055,931.3224

Circulation Rate0.7134%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High15.864331272734143,2021-12-07

Lowest Price0.000268864400941886,2024-05-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionLimocoin: The Future of Tokens in Africa. In the strong and evolving African continent, different economic models make the continent concerned about its future. Limocoin Swap is a token created to achieve, through the principle of crypto assets, the evolution of market solutions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.