LMT

LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

NameLMT

RankNo.958

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply830,139,203

Max Supply999,986,889

Total Supply830,139,203

Circulation Rate0.8301%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.25195247504199564,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.006526137340089881,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

