Loom Network is the next-generation blockchain platform for highly scalable games and social apps. The Loom SDK makes it possible for developers to easily create and run their own large-scale DApps across high throughput DPoS sidechains, which are fully backed by the trust and security of Ethereum.

NameLOOM

RankNo.1431

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.19%

Circulation Supply1,242,920,897.5790398

Max Supply

Total Supply1,300,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2018-03-15 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.076 USDT

All-Time High0.7744539976119995,2018-05-04

Lowest Price0.002364206396202543,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
