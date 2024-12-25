LUIGI

LUIGI is a meme coin.

NameLUIGI

RankNo.1747

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.19%

Circulation Supply999,948,924

Max Supply999,955,159

Total Supply999,948,924

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.021423288772278243,2024-12-25

Lowest Price0.001168131223756006,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionLUIGI is a meme coin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.