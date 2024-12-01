MAXSOL

Prototype AI Agent on @distilled_ai , the utility token for @agentsdotland

NameMAXSOL

RankNo.1462

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply999,840,477

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,840,477

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19192883526396262,2025-01-08

Lowest Price0.002046237656050105,2024-12-01

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionPrototype AI Agent on @distilled_ai , the utility token for @agentsdotland

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.