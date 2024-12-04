MEAI

Introducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.

NameMEAI

RankNo.9077

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1129764500107023,2024-12-04

Lowest Price0.000539094535466488,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionIntroducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
MEAI/USDT
MeAI
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MEAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MEAI/USDT
MeAI
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MEAI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...