Meow Motion: Where Art meet AI. Welcome to Meow Motion! This unique project brings together the imaginative talent of AI artist Meow Motion from Chicago and OpenAI's Sora. Inspired by their hit piece ""Alcat,"" Meow Motion creates stunning, athletic cat images that promote animal protection and adoption.

IntroductionMeow Motion: Where Art meet AI. Welcome to Meow Motion! This unique project brings together the imaginative talent of AI artist Meow Motion from Chicago and OpenAI's Sora. Inspired by their hit piece ""Alcat,"" Meow Motion creates stunning, athletic cat images that promote animal protection and adoption.

