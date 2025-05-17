MIRAI

Mirai is a case study in decentralized character creation, exploring how AI-powered virtual humans can evolve through meme culture, social platforms, and community-driven IP. It represents a new frontier for virtual identity, where digital beings are not only content creators but autonomous entities with long-term value and potential across Web3 ecosystems.

NameMIRAI

RankNo.3192

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply999,999,907.52

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02890818312812793,2025-05-17

Lowest Price0.017457722661183835,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

