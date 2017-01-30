MKR

DAI is issued by the full mortgage of the assets on the chain, and it is 1:1 anchored with the US dollar. MKR is the governance and equity token of the system. MakerDAO has more than 500 active partners around the world, including international payments, remittance systems, supply chain finance companies, e-sports and gaming platforms, etc.

NameMKR

RankNo.3194

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply870,827.47

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2017-01-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6339.02421815,2021-05-03

Lowest Price21.059799194335938,2017-01-30

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDAI is issued by the full mortgage of the assets on the chain, and it is 1:1 anchored with the US dollar. MKR is the governance and equity token of the system. MakerDAO has more than 500 active partners around the world, including international payments, remittance systems, supply chain finance companies, e-sports and gaming platforms, etc.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.