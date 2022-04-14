MMD

MemeDisco offers a virtual dance hall where memes can showcase their charm, engage their communities, and compete for the top spot. Users pick their favorite memes and click dance move buttons to control their moves and formations. Each click counts as a vote for the chosen meme and fills their progress bar. Once the bar is full, users can open a blind box containing either MemeDisco tokens or exciting sponsored rewards.

NameMMD

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

