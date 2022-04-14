MOGUL

Mogul Productions is a pioneering decentralized platform that bridges the gap between the film industry and blockchain technology, creating a unique ecosystem for film financing, production, and fan engagement through the use of NFTs and DeFi. At its core, Mogul Productions leverages the power of blockchain to democratize the film financing process, offering movie enthusiasts, creators, and investors alike the opportunity to play a direct role in the filmmaking process.

NameMOGUL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

