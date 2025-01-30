MUSKIT

Musk It is more than just a meme coin—it's a movement. A mindset that embodies taking bold action, breaking barriers, and achieving greatness. Inspired by the revolutionary spirit of innovation and efficiency, Musk It represents the drive to do things better, challenge the status quo, and redefine success. It’s not just about what you do—it’s about how you think and act. Musk It: the coin for those who don’t let anything stand in their way.

NameMUSKIT

RankNo.2017

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3322339056053262,2025-01-30

Lowest Price0.000839298125715135,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionMusk It is more than just a meme coin—it's a movement. A mindset that embodies taking bold action, breaking barriers, and achieving greatness. Inspired by the revolutionary spirit of innovation and efficiency, Musk It represents the drive to do things better, challenge the status quo, and redefine success. It’s not just about what you do—it’s about how you think and act. Musk It: the coin for those who don’t let anything stand in their way.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
MUSKIT/USDT
Musk It
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MUSKIT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
MUSKIT/USDT
Musk It
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (MUSKIT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...