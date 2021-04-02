MVL

We build a sustainable Web3 mobility ecosystem. MVL, our native token, incentivizes users who participate in our mobility platform(TADA(Taxi), ONiON(E-Vehicle), Clutch(Wallet)) and more utility is being added to MVL within the NFT and Game ecosystem.

NameMVL

RankNo.398

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply26,602,958,863.10265

Max Supply30,000,000,000

Total Supply27,802,958,863.1027

Circulation Rate0.8867%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07053784,2021-04-02

Lowest Price0.000161802782004,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainBSC

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

