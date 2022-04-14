NFC

Nireafty is a pioneering Web3 platform designed to democratize content creation and enable users to monetize AI-generated artworks. By leveraging blockchain technology, Nireafty transforms the art creation landscape, allowing users to create, mint, and own AI-generated NFTs. The platform aims to make the transition into the AI era accessible and profitable for all creators.

NameNFC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionNireafty is a pioneering Web3 platform designed to democratize content creation and enable users to monetize AI-generated artworks. By leveraging blockchain technology, Nireafty transforms the art creation landscape, allowing users to create, mint, and own AI-generated NFTs. The platform aims to make the transition into the AI era accessible and profitable for all creators.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.