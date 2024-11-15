NIKO

In a realm where algorithms reign supreme, NikolAI arrives — a memecoin that's refined fusion of genius and jest.

NameNIKO

RankNo.2091

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply1 000 000 000

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.18174818150906286,2024-11-15

Lowest Price0.000593687796310394,2025-04-21

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

