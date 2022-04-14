NIRVANA

Nirvana is a decentralised game publisher built on Ethereum, specifically designed for community-centric games. Utilising blockchain technology, Nirvana establishes an expansive platform ecosystem by connecting points and digital assets from various platforms and games. Nirvana provides an SDK called Virtual Swift, which can be integrated into games or platforms. It enables communication beyond conventional point systems by facilitating the conversion of points into NFTs and operates temporary record servers to minimise risks related to service databases and security. Additionally, it supports easy processing within the integrated wallet system at each stage. Through these diverse components and functionalities, Nirvana enables point NFTization, VANA token exchange and usage, and interaction with various platforms.

NameNIRVANA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply650,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

