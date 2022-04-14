NRS

Nereus Finance is a derivatives trading platform on Polygon, combining the transparency and security of DeFi with the performance and user experience of CEX, offering up to 150x leverage to maximize capital efficiency when trading various instruments (crypto, forex, commodities, prediction markets).

NameNRS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionNereus Finance is a derivatives trading platform on Polygon, combining the transparency and security of DeFi with the performance and user experience of CEX, offering up to 150x leverage to maximize capital efficiency when trading various instruments (crypto, forex, commodities, prediction markets).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.