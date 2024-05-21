NYAN

Nyan Heroes is a competitive movement shooter featuring cats piloting mechs. Building for just over 2 years on Solana, Nyan Heroes is praised by gamers and creators as the most refined shooter in web3, and is currently one of the hottest pre-launch games.

NameNYAN

RankNo.2259

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,64

Circulation Supply101.045.769

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.46716745640178986,2024-05-21

Lowest Price0.004210545226821971,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

