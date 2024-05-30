O4DX

OrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Their comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for the users.

NameO4DX

RankNo.3793

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22924828488090054,2024-05-30

Lowest Price0.001711713269752448,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainBRC20

IntroductionOrangeDX is a pioneering first-generation Bitcoin DeFi hub, dedicated to providing a multifaceted platform that empowers users to engage in trading, swapping, securing, and launching BRC20 and bridged EVM tokens. Their comprehensive suite of services also extends to borrowing and lending, ensuring a holistic DeFi experience for the users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
O4DX/USDT
OrangeDX
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (O4DX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
O4DX/USDT
OrangeDX
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (O4DX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...