OGGYETH

Oggy inu,The first meme project in the world to register copyright at the US Copyright Office, combining many useful applications: Payment, Wallet, AI, Staking and collaborating with clubs and sports events around the world.

NameOGGYETH

RankNo.2899

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply201,272,222,574.11108

Max Supply420,000,000,000

Total Supply201,272,222,574.11108

Circulation Rate0.4792%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000029866130018522,2023-10-25

Lowest Price0.000000055800536439,2024-11-22

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOggy inu,The first meme project in the world to register copyright at the US Copyright Office, combining many useful applications: Payment, Wallet, AI, Staking and collaborating with clubs and sports events around the world.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

