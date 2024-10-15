OMNIA

OMNIA Protocol is an RPC provider that prioritizes dePIN and aggregation. Through the use of MEV strategies, we enable users and B2C platforms in Web3, including wallets, dApps, and DEXes, to benefit from infrastructure monetization. OMNIA Protocol has your back, protects you from front-running or even scam attempts in real time.

NameOMNIA

RankNo.3544

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.8747107834267112,2024-10-15

Lowest Price0.01888387866180178,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOMNIA Protocol is an RPC provider that prioritizes dePIN and aggregation. Through the use of MEV strategies, we enable users and B2C platforms in Web3, including wallets, dApps, and DEXes, to benefit from infrastructure monetization. OMNIA Protocol has your back, protects you from front-running or even scam attempts in real time.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.