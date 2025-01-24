ONDOAI

DeFAI tools paired with OndoUSD, the T-bill-backed stable asset that ensures financial stability, inflation-proof performance, and seamless scalability. Ondo DeFAI Is Bridging $24 Trillion T-Bill Market with the Multi-Trillion Dollar AI Market. Ondo DeFAI is the groundbreaking DeFAI Layer-2built on ONDO. Ondo DeFAI empowers users with inflation-proof AI agents & tools for seamless portfolio management, liquidity solutions, and scalable financial automation.

NameONDOAI

RankNo.1991

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00961633659193479,2025-01-24

Lowest Price0.000877371352215179,2025-05-10

Public BlockchainETH

