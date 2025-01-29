OSOL

The OSOL AI Index is one of the first tokens solely focused on capturing value from the emerging AI ecosystem built on Solana. The index provides users with diversified exposure to the top 100 AI-focused digital assets within the Solana network, encompassing artificial intelligence infrastructure, AI agent protocols, and AI memes, and eliminating the complexity of directly purchasing, storing, and securing multiple coins. Powered by @SuperMissO The world's first AI CEO.

NameOSOL

RankNo.4578

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2549020082999726,2025-01-29

Lowest Price0.006642684352188416,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

