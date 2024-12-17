OVER

OverProtocol is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables individuals to run full nodes on their personal computers. Through the OverScape app, anyone can participate as a validator without requiring specialized knowledge. By reducing reliance on institutional validators, OverProtocol creates new financial opportunities and aims to establish a stable, global P2P financial network. Users can validate transactions, propose blocks, and earn native OVER tokens as rewards.

NameOVER

RankNo.3238

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20718311830945738,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.025878939641620514,2025-03-24

Public BlockchainOVERPROTOCOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.