OXYZ

Oxya Origin is revolutionizing gaming with its fully integrated, blockchain-powered ecosystem. Centered on a shared IP and a player-driven economy, it unites multiple games under one interconnected universe. By offering early involvement opportunities, Oxya Origin empowers players to shape game development and drive the ecosystem's growth.

NameOXYZ

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOxya Origin is revolutionizing gaming with its fully integrated, blockchain-powered ecosystem. Centered on a shared IP and a player-driven economy, it unites multiple games under one interconnected universe. By offering early involvement opportunities, Oxya Origin empowers players to shape game development and drive the ecosystem's growth.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.