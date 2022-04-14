OZK

OpenZK Network is a revolutionary Layer 2 powered by ZK Rollup technology, seamlessly integrating ETH staking, restaking, and stablecoin rewards. Effortlessly stake and bridge your assets to unlock multi-layered rewards and lightning-fast, low-cost transactions. Experience the next evolution of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and trading—all in one place with OpenZK.

NameOZK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply15,000,000,000

Total Supply15,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOpenZK Network is a revolutionary Layer 2 powered by ZK Rollup technology, seamlessly integrating ETH staking, restaking, and stablecoin rewards. Effortlessly stake and bridge your assets to unlock multi-layered rewards and lightning-fast, low-cost transactions. Experience the next evolution of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and trading—all in one place with OpenZK.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
OZK/USDT
OpenZK Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OZK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
OZK/USDT
OpenZK Network
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OZK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...