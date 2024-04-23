PBUX

1. Project bio: The largest Web3 entertainment platform in the world, powered by AI and backed by Binance Labs | VISA Accelerator 2023. $PBUX 2. Project tags: AI, Gaming, Binance Labs Portfolio

NamePBUX

RankNo.3599

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply400,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6203105863157017,2024-04-23

Lowest Price0.00299592790731687,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainBSC

Introduction1. Project bio: The largest Web3 entertainment platform in the world, powered by AI and backed by Binance Labs | VISA Accelerator 2023. $PBUX 2. Project tags: AI, Gaming, Binance Labs Portfolio

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.