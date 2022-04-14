PFVS

Puffverse is a Disney-like dreamland of the 3D metaverse that aims to connect virtuality in Web 3 and reality in Web 2, with more than just a fun Party Game and a Cloud Gaming Platform.

NamePFVS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply116,600,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1166%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainRONIN

IntroductionPuffverse is a Disney-like dreamland of the 3D metaverse that aims to connect virtuality in Web 3 and reality in Web 2, with more than just a fun Party Game and a Cloud Gaming Platform.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.