Platinum is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that leverages the intrinsic value and rarity of platinum, the precious metal, to create a stable, innovative digital asset, bridging the gap between traditional commodities and the decentralized future of finance.

NamePLAT

RankNo.5120

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000000000563199,2025-06-12

Lowest Price0.000000000000220496,2025-06-10

Public BlockchainSOL

