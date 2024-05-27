PLMC

Polimec is a decentralized fundraising protocol focused on accelerating early-stage projects across the Web3 ecosystem. The Polimec infrastructure makes use of on-chain credentials to enable fundraising in a regulatory-compliant and sustainable manner. With Polimec, you become the VC!

NamePLMC

RankNo.3967

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100.000.000

Total Supply100.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4263309412623939,2024-05-27

Lowest Price0.08730965911442147,2025-02-27

Public BlockchainPLMC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

PLMC/USDT
Polimec
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PLMC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Open Positions (0)
PLMC/USDT
Polimec
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PLMC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
