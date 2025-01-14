PONGO

Pongo isn’t just any skunk—he’s a warrior born in the meme coin trenches, where countless tokens rise and fall in the blink of an eye. Born with black and white fur, Pongo wears his colors with pride, symbolizing his loyalty to XRP and his mission to unite meme coins under one flag. For Pongo, the XRP blockchain isn’t just a platform—it’s his battleground, and he’s ready to lead the meme coin revolution.

NamePONGO

RankNo.1897

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply99,999,999,999,999

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,999,999,999,999

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000198118835201,2025-01-14

Lowest Price0.000000006598390128,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainXRP

Sector

Social Media

