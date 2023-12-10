RBX

RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetual exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage.

NameRBX

RankNo.1485

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply604,426,044.4229974

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6044%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.25253306117038277,2023-12-10

Lowest Price0.003281661213711253,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionRabbitX is a global permissionless perpetual exchange built on Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world, with 20x leverage.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.