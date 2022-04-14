RDO

Reddio is a high performance parallel Ethereum-compatible Layer 2, leveraging zero-knowledge technology to achieve unrivaled computation scale with Ethereum-level security. Reddio compatibility with Ethereum's APIs. All smart contracts deployed on Ethereum can be seamlessly implemented on Reddio. Reddio is designed to enhance current blockchain capabilities while maintaining full compatibility for both developers and end-users.

NameRDO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionReddio is a high performance parallel Ethereum-compatible Layer 2, leveraging zero-knowledge technology to achieve unrivaled computation scale with Ethereum-level security. Reddio compatibility with Ethereum's APIs. All smart contracts deployed on Ethereum can be seamlessly implemented on Reddio. Reddio is designed to enhance current blockchain capabilities while maintaining full compatibility for both developers and end-users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.