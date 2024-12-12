RG

Real Games is a meme coin games aggregator and beyond. We give utility to meme coins through our Meme Vault (aka Lottotron). Users can deposit meme coins and win a share of the pool, turning their meme bags into potential gains, all in the Telegram mini app.

NameRG

RankNo.2995

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply287,501,000

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1916%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.726443127927043,2024-12-12

Lowest Price0.000050082124199296,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

