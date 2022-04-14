RILLA

RillaFi's mission is to bring real-world financial tools to the web3 world. Our products are simple, user-centered, and easy to use. Web3 tooling empowers our team to build high-performing and scalable digital tax and philanthropic tools while creating end-to-end trust and transparency.

NameRILLA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainOP

IntroductionRillaFi's mission is to bring real-world financial tools to the web3 world. Our products are simple, user-centered, and easy to use. Web3 tooling empowers our team to build high-performing and scalable digital tax and philanthropic tools while creating end-to-end trust and transparency.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.