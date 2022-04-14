RIVAL

Bit Rivals is an AI-powered, cross-chain game analytics and rewards platform that integrates AAA titles, indie releases, and Web3 games into a unified Web3 ecosystem. The platform provides a central repository for tracking data across all game types, solving the issue of segregated platforms like Steam and GameFi. Bit Rivals' game player API connects to game backends, allowing players to track progress and earn rewards across various games in one profile. The platform also offers bespoke data analytics, incubates indie games, and integrates major gaming brands for rewards.

NameRIVAL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionBit Rivals is an AI-powered, cross-chain game analytics and rewards platform that integrates AAA titles, indie releases, and Web3 games into a unified Web3 ecosystem. The platform provides a central repository for tracking data across all game types, solving the issue of segregated platforms like Steam and GameFi. Bit Rivals' game player API connects to game backends, allowing players to track progress and earn rewards across various games in one profile. The platform also offers bespoke data analytics, incubates indie games, and integrates major gaming brands for rewards.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
RIVAL/USDT
Bit Rivals
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RIVAL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RIVAL/USDT
Bit Rivals
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (RIVAL)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...