Striving to build the most trusted and rewarding Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi) platform and community, RealtyX bridges property rights with the power of DeFi. Backed by strategic partnerships with leading RWA players, such as Plume Network, Defactor, and selected for the prestigious Hong Kong Cyberport Incubation Program, RealtyX continues to lead the charge in bringing tangible value to Web3 Economy.

RankNo.4215

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.025969186407798956,2025-03-21

Lowest Price0.006527114853973155,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainETH

