SAKAI

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) is a next crypto revolution and it Accelerates DeFi Adoption With Trusted Blockchain Protocol and Unique Token Economics. Sakai Vault Provides its customers and investors with insights on trends and developments in the crypto space. We provide an in-depth look at selected topics ranging from cryptocurrency fundamentals to market analyses and help to grow your investment with us.

NameSAKAI

RankNo.2513

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.89%

Circulation Supply2,081,027

Max Supply8,000,000

Total Supply8,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2601%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.194455399392291,2023-12-30

Lowest Price0.11005212693757879,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionSakai Vault (SAKAI) is a next crypto revolution and it Accelerates DeFi Adoption With Trusted Blockchain Protocol and Unique Token Economics. Sakai Vault Provides its customers and investors with insights on trends and developments in the crypto space. We provide an in-depth look at selected topics ranging from cryptocurrency fundamentals to market analyses and help to grow your investment with us.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.