SATOX

Satoxcoin aims to take a unique approach to Play2Earn, SATOX is redefining the concept and the prime idea – that it is the fair way to earn crypto rewards now days: gamers can just play their favorite games on STEAM and be rewarded. Players have already earned SATOX on 1000+ games on STEAM, so there’s no restrictions on servers, its easy to play any game and claim your share of SATOX.

NameSATOX

RankNo.4792

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply8,000,000,000

Total Supply4,671,028,539.999918

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11248.643284120446,2023-10-13

Lowest Price0.000046708390424592,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainSATOX

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

