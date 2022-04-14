SCC

SmartChain is a distributed computing network based on trusted certification, which uniformly schedules and distributes the scattered transmission capabilities, computing capabilities and storage capabilities in the network to users. Smart can make the already idle and redundant resources fully utilize their concurrent value, allowing users to use these resources more conveniently and at low cost.

NameSCC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionSmartChain is a distributed computing network based on trusted certification, which uniformly schedules and distributes the scattered transmission capabilities, computing capabilities and storage capabilities in the network to users. Smart can make the already idle and redundant resources fully utilize their concurrent value, allowing users to use these resources more conveniently and at low cost.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.